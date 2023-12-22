UN’s position on polls in Bangladesh remains unchanged

The United Nations has once again called for a free and fair election in Bangladesh and said they may have something to say after the election.
“We do call for free and fair elections where people can vote freely without any sort of intimidation. Obviously, we may have things to say after the elections, but our position remains unchanged,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary general.
He made the statement in a press briefing on Thursday, responding to a journalist’s query.
Citing media and rights groups’ reports, the journalist drew the spokesperson's attention to the allegation that the government here is fully prepared for a one-sided election on 7 January, with all the oppositions in jail. Besides, six people died in custody in the last two weeks.
Against such a backdrop, he sought to know if the UN will still be merely urging for a free, fair, and credible election? Or can the secretary general take any personal initiative to restore democracy in Bangladesh?
The newsperson also noted that the people here are very much willing to see the international community's action for democracy and human rights.
Stéphane Dujarric extended condolences to the train fire victims and said it is the Bangladesh authorities’ responsibility to fully investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice
The spokesperson, in response, reiterated the previous calls as he had answered such questions earlier.
Meanwhile, another newsperson asked the spokesperson about the UN’s reaction over the recent violences in Bangladesh. He mentioned the recent arson attacks on passenger-filled buses and the tragic deaths of four people in the fire in a passenger train in Dhaka on 19 December.
He sought to know if the UN is concerned about the victims of political violence before the general election.
In response, Stéphane Dujarric extended condolences to the victims and said it is the Bangladesh authorities’ responsibility to fully investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.