Momen writes to office of UN secretary general seeking its constructive, collaborative role

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has written a letter to the office of the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), seeking its constructive and collaborative role amidst the ongoing pressure on Bangladesh.
With Earle Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet at executive office of the secretary general, in the address line, the letter noted that Bangladesh is facing 'undue, unwarranted, and vested political pressure' from different corners ahead of the forthcoming election.
“We hope that the United Nations system, including its secretariat, agencies and country office, would play a constructive and collaborative role to assist Bangladesh to remain persistent in its development trajectory,” he said.
A diplomatic source from New York confirmed to Prothom Alo on Friday that the letter had been sent to the recipient on 20 November, through the permanent mission of Bangladesh in the UN.
The letter is sent at a time when a number of western countries and groups have repeatedly been calling for a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh. The call has also been echoed at the UN’s regular press briefings.
In his letter, the foreign minister noted the role of Bangladesh in the UN and expressed the government’s desire to support the UN system whenever and wherever required.
“Bangladesh is a leader in upholding democracy, human rights, justice and human dignity. It is the only country in the world that shed 3 million lives to establish democracy, human rights and justice,” he said, adding the government is facing pressures from different quarters despite all these facts.
The minister expressed optimism that the UN system would continue to act as a trusted partner in the government’s efforts to ensure a peaceful, just, inclusive and prosperous future for all, at national, regional and international levels.
Referring to the UN officials' activities, Momen said, “We expect UN officials to maintain the highest standard of non-partisanship, integrity and objectivity to uphold UN credibility and respect. If their reports are based on falsity and without objectivity and if not fact-based they may lose their credibility that would be a bad omen for the UN system.”