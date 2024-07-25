Linguist Mahbubul Haque passes away
Acclaimed essayist and Ekushey Padak-winning linguist Mahbubul Haque has passed away.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital around 1:30 am on Wednesday late night.
Mahbubul Haque had been suffering from cardiovascular disease and kidney complexities for long. His body would be taken to his own residence in Lalkhan of Chattogram city around 10:00 pm today, Thursday.
And he will be laid to rest at Chittagong University graveyard following his Namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) at the university central mosque after Asr prayers tomorrow, Friday.
The news has been confirmed by Mahbubul Haque’s daughter, Upama Mahbub. She said that the body would be taken to Chattogram district Shilpakala at 10:00 am tomorrow for paying homage.
Then it will be taken to city’s Jamiatul Falah Mosque for a Namaz-e-janaza after the Jumma prayers. Later his body will be taken to Chittagong University.
Vice-chancellor of the university professor Md Abu Taher, pro vice-chancellor (academic) Benu Kumar Dey and pro vice-chancellor (administrative) Md Sekandar Chowdhury have condoled his death in three separate notices at 2:00pm today.
Mahbubul Haque is a former professor of the Bangla department of Chittagong University. Alongside teaching, he became familiar at home and abroad for writing essays, folklore study, research, translation, lexicography, editing and writing text books.
Mahbubul Haque was born in Madhukhali of Faridpur on 3 November 1948. However, he lived in Chattogram since childhood. He graduated from the Bangla department of Chittagong University in 1969 and then did his post-graduation from the same department in 1970. Later, he earned his PhD degree from this university in 1997.
More than 40 of his books have been published from Bangladesh, India and former Soviet Union. For his contribution to essay, he received the Bangla Academy lLterary Award in 2018, Ekushey Padak in language and literature in 2019, Rashid Al Faruki award in 2016 and many other awards including Chattogram City Corporation literary award.