Linguist Mahbubul Haque passes away

Acclaimed essayist and Ekushey Padak-winning linguist Mahbubul Haque has passed away.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital around 1:30 am on Wednesday late night.

Mahbubul Haque had been suffering from cardiovascular disease and kidney complexities for long. His body would be taken to his own residence in Lalkhan of Chattogram city around 10:00 pm today, Thursday.

And he will be laid to rest at Chittagong University graveyard following his Namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) at the university central mosque after Asr prayers tomorrow, Friday.