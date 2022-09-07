PM Hasina reiterates India as most important neighbour for Bangladesh

In an official statement, the Bangladesh prime minister underlined the discussion that took place between her and PM Modi and said that the meeting was held in the spirit of close friendship and cooperation.

Both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and focussed on possible ways to accommodate each other’s priorities in a mutually beneficial manner.

Connectivity, trade and commerce, investment, water resources management, security, border management and lines of credit are some of the areas we discussed, according to the official statement.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated India is the most important and closest neighbour for Bangladesh and said that the bilateral relations between the two nations are known to be role models for neighborhood diplomacy.