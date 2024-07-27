Bullet pierces 10-year-old Hossain's lower abdomen

Clashes and gunfire broke out in the Chittagong Road area of the capital in the afternoon of 20 July. The police and students were chasing each other. The air was filled with the sound of gunfire and the explosions of crude bombs. Ten-year-old Hossain Miah had finished lunch and emerged from the house. He would sell popcorn, ice-cream and chocolates on the streets.

Hossain went missing from 5:30 in the afternoon. His father Manik Miah went in search for him, but in vain. After searching all over amid the clashes, he returned home after two hours to find his son still wasn't back. Leaving their two little girls at home, Manik Miah and his wife Maleka Begum went out again in search of their son. They searched Chittagong Road and adjacent areas thoroughly, but there was no sign of little Hossain.