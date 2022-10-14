Momen calls for quick solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

In his speech, Momen also referred to Dhaka's deep attachments to promoting peace and cited the flagship resolution that Bangladesh introduced at the UN General Assembly on a Culture of Peace.
He reaffirmed Bangladesh's complete commitment to disarmament, including the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The Bangladesh foreign minister also called for implementation of climate financing pledges commensurate with the principles of loss and damage ahead of the climate conference going to take place in Egypt next month.
Momen also highlighted how Bangladesh, despite external shocks, had been trying to stay on course of achieving SDG 2030 targets by adopting a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach for implementing and attaining the SDGs.
Seeking support of the CICA leaders in resolving the Rohingya crisis, he stressed that Naypyidaw (Myanmar) must create conducive conditions for the safe, sustainable, and dignified return of their nationals to Myanmar.
He congratulated member states on the CICA's 30th anniversary and assured of Bangladesh's continuous support and sponsorship to the CICA's confidence building measures.
At the Summit, the CICA leaders had a substantive exchange of views on possible areas of collaboration and cooperation and adopted documents on CICA Fund, cooperation in security in and use of ICT and CICA plan of action on implementing the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy (UNGCTS).
The leaders agreed to formally launch the process of upgrading CICA from a forum to an international regional organization and issued a statement titled "Astana Statement on CICA Transformation".
Momen is also scheduled to meet his Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan counterparts on the sidelines of the Summit.