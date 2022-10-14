Momen calls for quick solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen called for restraints from all parties and a quick and peaceful solution of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, reports BSS.

He made the call while delivering a speech at the Sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

At the summit, leaders of 27 CICA member countries, including 12 heads of state or government and two deputy heads of state warned of a grim economic future as the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragged on and continued to disrupt supply chains, cause fuel shortage and price hike.