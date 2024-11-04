Six steps to improve lives of people with disability in Bangladesh: Report

A new report has been released to help development projects around the world be more inclusive and beneficial for people with disabilities, including Bangladesh, stated a press release.

“Driving change: six principles for inclusive development” has been released by the Inclusive Futures consortium, led by Sightsavers and the International Disability Alliance (IDA). It features six game-changing principles which put experiences and theory into action and aim to transform the lives of millions of people with disabilities.

"By adopting our six principles in your work, you could help change the lives of millions of people with disabilities. If not, many will continue to be trapped in poverty," said Amrita Rejina Rozario, country director at Sightsavers Bangladesh.