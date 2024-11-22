Lack of priority implementation, conflict in appointments

In the health sector, ensuring proper treatment of the victims of the student-people movement in July and August was a priority to the interim government. But it is yet to be done properly, despite various efforts.

Also, there have been promotions and transfers of officials at different levels, beyond regular practices. This triggered significant criticism in different quarters.

Under the previous Awami League regime, widespread irregularities in the health sector mainly stemmed from appointments and promotions on political considerations. Another predicament was rampant corruption in procurement by businesses with government blessings.

The Awami League government was driven out through an uprising on 5 August, and the current interim government took office on 8 August.

After the government’s 100 days in office, experts pointed out a different form of political dominance in the health sector – this time under the banner of professional organisations. It is contradictory to the aspirations of the mass uprising. They also observed that the health sector still lacks the attention it actually deserves.

While talking to Prothom Alo, Kazi Saifuddin Bennor, convener of civil society organisation Sushasther Bangladesh, said it is crucial to ensure proper treatment to students and people who were injured in the July Revolution on a priority basis, but a noticeable deficit remains here. Also, there is a lack of coordination in the transfer and promotion of physicians.

He believes the health ministry is yet to be free from corruption.