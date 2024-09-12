Switzerland assures cooperation in repatriating illegal assets of Bangladeshi nationals

Switzerland has pledged to fully cooperate in repatriating illegal money deposited by Bangladeshi nationals in Swiss banks, in accordance with international standards and procedures.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Swiss ambassador in Dhaka Reto Siegfried Renggli, and foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry here, according to a press release issued by the ministry today, Thursday.

During the discussion, foreign adviser Hossain sought the cooperation of Swiss authorities in identifying and recovering illegal assets held in Swiss banks by certain Bangladeshi individuals.