Child labours suffer injuries at workplaces

Shohagh, who is now at 14, used to work at a hardware factory in the capital's Gandaria area. He suffered a serious injury three months ago when a large iron pin from a machine operated by a fellow child worker pierced his back. He underwent a surgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

His father, Sagar Mia, earns bread and butter for his family by driving an auto-rickshaw in Cumilla. He bore the entire treatment cost of Tk 25,000 during the four days of hospitalisation, but received no financial help from the factory owner.