Salman Rahman placed on 7-day remand in two cases

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Salman F Rahman, former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a seven-day remand in two separate cases of attempt to murder filed with Nababganj Police Station and Dohar Police Station.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order as police produced Rahman before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in each case.