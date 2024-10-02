Salman Rahman placed on 7-day remand in two cases
A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Salman F Rahman, former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a seven-day remand in two separate cases of attempt to murder filed with Nababganj Police Station and Dohar Police Station.
Dhaka Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order as police produced Rahman before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in each case.
The defence, however, pleaded to cancel the remand petitions and allow him bail in the two cases.
After hearing both sides, the court put him on a four-day remand in the case filed with Nababganj Police Station and a three-day remand with Dohar Police Station. The court also showed Salman F Rahman arrested in two more cases filed with Dohar Police Station.
Salman, one of the stalwarts of the former autocratic government of Sheikh Hasina, was arrested from the Sadarghat area as he was trying to flee the capital along with former law minister Anisul Huq through the waterways on 13 August.