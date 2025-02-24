Our target to hold national election in December: CEC

Chief election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has indicated that it will not be possible to hold local government election by June.

He said, “Our target is the national election which will be held in December."

The CEC made this statement today, Monday at an event in Agargaon, Dhaka at the Election Training Institute.

The event was organised to mark the assumption of office by the new committee of RFED, an association of journalists covering the election commission.

The Local Government Reform Commission has observed that all local government elections can be held by June.

Regarding this, CEC AMM Nasir Uddin stated, “The Reform Commission has advised that elections in June are possible. However, this would only be possible if 1.6 million deceased voters are not removed and new voters are excluded from the process. The voter list update will be completed by June.”