Why was the heat less intense this April?

“My body feels like it’s burning under this scorching sun. Still, I keep working hard just to earn some money. But I’m afraid I might come down with a fever again.”

Agricultural labourer Ratan Ali said this while working in the fields. No, he didn’t say it about the heat this year. He shared those words in a report published in Prothom Alo on 30 April 2024, describing the severe heat he was enduring.

The report was titled, Chuadanga records highest temperature in 40 Years: 43.7°C. At the time, Ratan was working in the Hajrahati fields in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila.

Last April, stories of extreme heat - where people said they felt like their bodies were burning - were widespread in the media. Reports came in from all corners of the country. And it wasn’t just workers like Ratan who were affected - teachers, physicians, students, engineers, and day labourers from various professions shared their suffering.

Temperature records were being broken one after another. The official data confirmed it, and in reality, day-to-day life had become unbearable. In fact, it was the hottest April in Bangladesh’s 76-year history.

After a 26-day break for Ramadan last year, educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on 21 April. However, just a day before that, the holiday was extended until 27 April. This decision came immediately after the Meteorological Department issued a “red alert” due to extreme heat.