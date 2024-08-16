Sheikh Hasina, Quader accused in another murder case in Bogura
A case has been filed against some 101 Awami League activists including party president and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and secretary Obaiudul Quader over the killing of Selim Hossain, a teacher by profession, during the student movement against discrimination in Bogura.
Victim’s father Sekendar Ali filed the case with Bogura Sadar police station today, Friday. Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader have been mentioned in the case as persons who ordered the killing.
Selim Hossain was from the Palikanda village in Shibganj upazila of the district. The accused in the case includes two former Awami League MP, five upazila chairman, two mayors, eight councillors of the Bogura Pourashava (municipality), 10 upazila chairman and 25 people’s representatives. Besides, 350 more unidentified persons have been made accused in the case.
Notable among the accused are – Bogura district Awami League (AL) president and former MP from the Bogura-5 constituency Mojibar Rahman, Bogura AL general secretary and former MP from the Bogura-6 constituency Ragebul Hasan, Bogura district Awami vice president T Zaman, joint general secretaries Manjurul Alam, Sagar Kumar Roy, A K M Asadur Rahman, organising secretary Shahadat Alam, Bogura city Awami League president Rafi Newaz Khan, general secretary Obaidul Hasan, Bogura district AL president Shuvashis Poddar, general secretary Aminul Islam, district Swechchhasebak League president Sajedur Rahman, general secretary Julfikar Rahman, district Chhatral League (BCL) president Sajib Saha, and general secretary Al Mahidul Islam, former district BCL presidents Al Razi Jewel and Naimur Razzaque and former BCL general secretaries Masharafi Hero and Asim Kumar Roy.
According to the case statements, an attack was carried out on the protesting students and people led by seven AL leaders including two former MPs in front of the IFIC Bank outlet on the Station Road on 4 August. The attacker exploded crude bombs and petrol bombs during the attack. Bogura municipality councillors Abdul Matin Sarker, Aminul Islam and Arifur Rahman stabbed him with cleavers and beat him with hockey sticks at the time. Later, other attackers beat him to death.
Lawyer of the plaintiff and Bogura district BNP vice president Abdul Baset told Prothom Alo Selim was not shot dead. He was killed on the order of Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader. Therefore, these two have been mentioned in the case as the persons who ordered the killing.