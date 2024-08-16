Sheikh Hasina, Quader accused in another murder case in Bogura

A case has been filed against some 101 Awami League activists including party president and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and secretary Obaiudul Quader over the killing of Selim Hossain, a teacher by profession, during the student movement against discrimination in Bogura.

Victim’s father Sekendar Ali filed the case with Bogura Sadar police station today, Friday. Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader have been mentioned in the case as persons who ordered the killing.