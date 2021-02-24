Bangladesh

Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled passes away

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Renowned banker and former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled breathed his last under treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Wednesday morning.

He was 80.

According to the deceased’s family, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of BSMMU on Sunday. The banker was admitted in Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shyamoli after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was shifted to BSMMU later as his health condition deteriorated. He also showed symptoms of many other health issues.

Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled also acted as the chairman and managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. He has served in Sonali, Agrani and Pubali banks as well. He also headed the inquiry committee formed by the government to identify the reason to share market fall in 2010.

Ibrahim Khaled was born in Gopalganj in 1941. He joined the banking profession in 1963 after obtaining a master's degree in geography from Dhaka University and an MBA degree from IBA.

Monthly earning in 4 districts drops by 70 per cent a year: SANEM

Hasan urges press to remain careful in publishing news on Bangladesh-India relation

