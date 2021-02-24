Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled passes away

Renowned banker and former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled breathed his last under treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Wednesday morning.

He was 80.

According to the deceased’s family, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of BSMMU on Sunday. The banker was admitted in Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shyamoli after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was shifted to BSMMU later as his health condition deteriorated. He also showed symptoms of many other health issues.