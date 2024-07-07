Beijing interested to lend $5b, not $7b

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to set out for China on a bilateral official visit on Monday one year ahead of marking the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Dhaka and Beijing.

The prime minister will discuss with Chinese president Xi Jinping to take the 'partnership' of two countries to new heights during her visit to Beijing after five years. Alongside deepening relations between two governments in the political arena, issues like more involvement of China in Bangladesh economic activities will get priority.