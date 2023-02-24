PM Hasina asks agriculturists to carry on research for increased yield

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked agriculturists to carry on their efforts to increase food yield keeping in mind the adverse global circumstances and climate change.

“In view of the (global) situation, we have to produce our crops,” she said, opening golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

Bangladesh also required producing new crop varieties alongside the traditional crops due to the climate change phenomenon, she added.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Bangabandhu-Pierre Elliot Trudeau Agricultural Technology Centre at BRRI in Gazipur coinciding with the BRRI golden jubilee celebrations.