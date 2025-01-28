HRW report
Dissolution of RAB, reforms urged to restore democracy
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to prevent its misuse for political purposes and to ensure that security forces do not become instruments of repression under future governments.
The New York-based human rights organisation emphasised in its report that without urgent and systemic reforms, the progress achieved by Bangladesh’s interim government since last August could be at risk. Such reforms, HRW asserts, are essential to restoring democracy in Bangladesh.
The 50-page report, titled “After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh,” is being published today. It highlights the need for structural reforms in the country’s governance and security sectors, recommending the abolition of laws and detention orders used to suppress dissent. The report also stresses the importance of separating powers and ensuring political neutrality in key institutions, including the public administration, police, military, and judiciary.
HRW suggests that the interim government should seek technical assistance, monitoring, and reporting support from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other UN human rights experts to implement these reforms.
Dissolution of RAB
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), established in 2004 under the BNP-led government, has faced allegations of operating with impunity under successive administrations. HRW’s report highlights concerns about RAB’s involvement in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights abuses.
A RAB official interviewed by HRW recounted his shock upon joining the force in 2016, stating that a trainer had openly claimed responsibility for 169 “crossfires.” HRW’s report notes that RAB operates a specialized team dedicated to disappearances, killings, and crossfires, which carries out most of these activities.
Although political leaders often advocate for dismantling RAB when they are out of power, successive governments have continued to support the force.
The US government imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its current and former officers on 10 December, 2021, citing alleged serious human rights violations.
Further pressure came from the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, which, in its 14 December report last year, recommended dismantling RAB.
RAB’s chief, AKM Shahidur Rahman, acknowledged the existence of the unit’s secret detention centers and stated that the unit would comply if the interim government decided to dismantle it.
In this context, HRW has recommended that the UN and donor governments condition the dismantling of RAB on human rights training for all officers associated with the unit to ensure they do not commit similar abuses in other assignments.
Speaking about broader reforms, HRW senior researcher Julia Bleckner stated in Dhaka that law enforcement agencies must operate independently and free from political interference. From promotions to appointments, they must be devoid of political influence, she emphasised.
Bleckner highlighted that successive governments have used RAB as a tool of torture, making reform impossible.
The July uprising was characterised by unprecedented levels of repression, reflecting a well-established pattern of excessive force by politically motivated security forces in Bangladesh, which have long operated with a culture of impunity.
In 2019, the UN Committee Against Torture (CAT) described the Bangladesh police as a “state within a state,” highlighting the entrenched lack of accountability in law enforcement agencies, including the police.
After Sheikh Hasina fled the country, numerous police stations were temporarily shut down, and officers went into hiding out of fear of reprisals. By mid-August, however, 628 out of 639 police stations had resumed operations.
The current government faces the critical task of reforming the security sector to ensure that such human rights violations are not repeated.
Initial steps have been taken to promote accountability and reform, including the establishment of a commission to investigate disappearances and a separate commission to reform the police.
HRW Asia Director Elaine Pearson noted that reforming security forces, which were heavily influenced by political agendas during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, presents a significant challenge for the interim government.
The report underscores the importance of reforming the security forces and eliminating political interference. It emphasises that government lawyers and the judiciary must operate independently and calls for an end to surveillance and repressive measures targeting civil society.
HRW also recommends that donor countries invest in structural reforms in Bangladesh’s security sector. To safeguard these reforms from being reversed by future governments, the interim administration should present a proposal to the UN Human Rights Council, enabling ongoing monitoring and support for their implementation.
Emergency structural reforms
The HRW report says developments have been achieved since taking reform steps. But the police would return to its previous way of working unless structural reforms are made. Hints of such reverting are already becoming visible. Mass arrests have been made in lawsuits filed after 5 August.
An analysis of the allegations reveal, 100 AL leaders and another 200-300 unnamed persons have been made accused in the cases. The police could harass any person on the basis of such charges.
Some complainants said they do not even know against whom they have been bringing allegations, the report stated.
Julia Bleckner, senior researcher in the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said during a discussion with several newspersons in Dhaka, the government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus promises about human rights and freedom of speech. But the opposite attitude of his promise is also being observed. Charges have been brought against 140 journalists; press accreditation cards of 160 journalists have been cancelled while bank accounts of many have been seized.
She further said, apart from this, a cyber protection ordinance has been issued. The previous government used this law in different names at different times to serve its various purposes.
Responding to a question about the ongoing debate on banning the Bangladesh Awami League, Julia Bleckner on Sunday told the newspersons, “Recently we have seen the statement of adviser Mahfuz Alam, where he talked about banning the Awami League from elections. This is very concerning because maybe the Bangladeshis are going to have another election where they would not be able to cast votes for the candidates they like.”
When she was asked about the prospective steps that could be taken instead of banning the Awami League, the HRW senior researcher in the Asia division indicated trials by framing charges through proper investigation.
Ban on mass arrests and case filing against unnamed accused
Mentioning sustainable reform recommendations, the report says the interim government should establish guidelines for police that prohibit the filing of cases against unnamed accused and end the practice of mass arrest warrants.
It also says the courts should act speedily on habeas corpus petitions and ensure judicial review of detentions, insisting that the detainee is safely produced before the judge; and the government should establish independent civilian oversight authority to carry out unannounced inspections of all places of detention.
Incidents like taking journalists on remand have happened during this interim government. The past experiences say security forces torture people in remand.
The HRW also recommended the interim government should amend or reject the laws including those that create obstacles to accountability.
The report has also criticised the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which was used in the past to hold murky trials. Many of the sections of the ICT do not fulfill international standards. Still there is the death penalty. Besides, there are sections that could violate internationally recognised human rights, for example, holding trials in absentia.
Until November last year, 80 people including Sheikh Hasina, had been accused at the court.
Speaking about the trial of Sheikh Hasina, Julia Bleckner said it would not be easy to repatriate Sheikh Hasina at home by keeping the death penalty in the ICT act. It would be easier for the international organisations to put pressure on India if the death sentence is cancelled and upgraded the ICT acts to global standard.