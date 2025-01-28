Dissolution of RAB, reforms urged to restore democracy

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to prevent its misuse for political purposes and to ensure that security forces do not become instruments of repression under future governments.

The New York-based human rights organisation emphasised in its report that without urgent and systemic reforms, the progress achieved by Bangladesh’s interim government since last August could be at risk. Such reforms, HRW asserts, are essential to restoring democracy in Bangladesh.

The 50-page report, titled “After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh,” is being published today. It highlights the need for structural reforms in the country’s governance and security sectors, recommending the abolition of laws and detention orders used to suppress dissent. The report also stresses the importance of separating powers and ensuring political neutrality in key institutions, including the public administration, police, military, and judiciary.