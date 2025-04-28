Video evidence of killing protesters before burning their bodies in Savar found: Prosecution
The deadline for the submission of the investigation report in the case filed over burning six bodies in Savar during the July uprising has been extended by another month. The tribunal has fixed 25 May as the new deadline for submitting the investigation report.
The three-member International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) passed the order Monday. The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and district and session judge (retired) Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
The case was in the second slot of the cause list today. Today was the day to submit the investigation report. However, the prosecution told the tribunal that video footage of killing those six protesters before burning their bodies had been found.
Tribunal chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the investigation into the case is in the final phase. However, they have found new video footage. So another month was needed to submit the final investigation report.
Later, the tribunal granted the plea to extend the deadline and set 25 May as the new deadline to submit the report.
An investigation is a constant process. We are not allowed to submit the investigation report ignoring any information because it came up late. An extension is needed indeed to finish the report and to ensure justice. It was not done deliberately to delay the trial.Prosecutor Mizanul Islam
Among the accused in the case, former additional superintendent of police (ASP, Savar circle) Md Shahidul Islam, former ASP Abdullahil Kafi, former DB (Detective Branch) police inspector Md Arafat Hossain, former sub-inspector Malek and former police constable MuKul Chokdar were produced before the tribunal today.
Speaking to the newspersons after the hearing, prosecutor Md Mizanul Islam said, “We have found video footage of the killing during the investigation. We are now analysing the video.
Mizanul Islam further said they were scheduled to submit the investigation report of the case Monday. However, they received additional information while preparing the report. First, they identified the video footage and then retrieved it. The footage showed how those six victims were killed and who were involved in the killing. Now they have a much clearer view on how it was done. So they need more time to finish the investigation.
At this point, a newsperson asked him whether the investigation was getting delayed or not and what is the explanation of finding such important video evidence in the last moment after almost eight months.
Prosecutor Mizanul Islam said in response, “An investigation is a constant process. We are not allowed to submit the investigation report ignoring any information because it came up late. An extension is needed indeed to finish the report and to ensure justice. It was not done deliberately to delay the trial.”