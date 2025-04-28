Video evidence of killing protesters before burning their bodies in Savar found: Prosecution

The deadline for the submission of the investigation report in the case filed over burning six bodies in Savar during the July uprising has been extended by another month. The tribunal has fixed 25 May as the new deadline for submitting the investigation report.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) passed the order Monday. The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and district and session judge (retired) Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The case was in the second slot of the cause list today. Today was the day to submit the investigation report. However, the prosecution told the tribunal that video footage of killing those six protesters before burning their bodies had been found.