TB treatment in coordination of govt and private sector stressed

Treatment of tuberculosis (TB) has to be carried out through coordinated efforts between the government and the private sector and this disease can be controlled by organising a social movement.

Experts made this observation at a roundtable titled 'The Role of the Private Sector in TB Treatment'. The roundtable took place at the RDRS Bangladesh auditorium in Rangpur on Sunday.

Physicians and experts from both public and private sectors joined the roundtable. Concerns were raised about undiagnosed TB cases, highlighting the importance of awareness campaigns.

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) and Prothom Alo, with support from the Stop TB Partnership, jointly organised it. Abu Taleb from ICDDR,B presented a concept paper.