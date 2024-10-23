Roundtable in Rangpur
TB treatment in coordination of govt and private sector stressed
Treatment of tuberculosis (TB) has to be carried out through coordinated efforts between the government and the private sector and this disease can be controlled by organising a social movement.
Experts made this observation at a roundtable titled 'The Role of the Private Sector in TB Treatment'. The roundtable took place at the RDRS Bangladesh auditorium in Rangpur on Sunday.
Physicians and experts from both public and private sectors joined the roundtable. Concerns were raised about undiagnosed TB cases, highlighting the importance of awareness campaigns.
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) and Prothom Alo, with support from the Stop TB Partnership, jointly organised it. Abu Taleb from ICDDR,B presented a concept paper.
Line director at the DGHS Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker said, "The government is actively running a TB control programme and the NGOs and private partners are also collaborating. Success is not possible without collective efforts."
He also said, "Around 20-21 per cent of TB cases go undiagnosed, indicating a gap in detection. Advances in technology, such as the GeneXpert machine, have made it easier to diagnose TB, available in many locations including upazilas."
Rana Chowdhury, a TB specialist in Rangpur, pointed out the high success rate in TB management, attributing it to the widespread availability of the GeneXpert machines.
Ruhul Amin, deputy civil surgeon of Rangpur, said that treating a TB patient costs the government approximately Tk 12,000 to Tk 15,000, emphasizing the government’s commitment to support TB patients.
He also mentioned that 170 private practitioners in Rangpur have been trained in TB treatment.
USAID’s Alliance for Combating TB in Bangladesh, icddr,b's consultant Azharul Islam Khan stated that the GeneXpert machines provide results within two hours without any fees for patients, ensuring treatment access in all hospitals.
Among others, Rangpur Prime Medical chief executive MA Zalil Khan, Deep Eye Care Foundation executive director Khairul Islam and Rangpur Medical College assistant professor Mofazzal Haidar Siddique also spoke.
Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Choudhury moderated the roundtable while Prothom Alo staff correspondent Ariful Haque delivered the welcome speech.