Right to vote is the only way out of economic crisis

As the ongoing economic crisis is linked to the political instability, the way out of this is to establish people’s rights to vote.

The crisis will further intensify in case of a controversial election like the last two national elections.

Speakers at a webinar titled ‘suppression, movement and economy: Bangladesh’s way-out’ made these remarks. The Forum for Bangladesh Studies organised iy.

Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor ​of the Department of Politics and Government at the Illinois State University made the concluding remarks.

He said, “This economic crisis didn’t emerge all of sudden. This situation is the obvious outcome of the system established through the general elections in 2014 and 2018. There is no accountability. The ruling party has taken it for granted that they will continue to rule through suppression. And people are paying for this.”