Anti-Bangladesh protest of Indians along Bilonia border, BGB protests

Local Indians under the banner of Sanatani Hindu Samaj staged an anti-Bangladesh demonstration in the Indian territories along the Bilonia Border in Feni on Sunday afternoon.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has lodged an official protest over the incident to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

BGB-4 Feni battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media at around 1:00 am Monday.

Witnesses say some 50-60 Indian citizens staged demonstrations from afternoon to evening on the other side of the border. They chanted slogans glorifying the ISKCON and demeaning the interim government of Bangladesh. They also chanted slogans demanding the cancellation of export of electricity and other goods from India to Bangladesh.