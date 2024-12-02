Anti-Bangladesh protest of Indians along Bilonia border, BGB protests
Local Indians under the banner of Sanatani Hindu Samaj staged an anti-Bangladesh demonstration in the Indian territories along the Bilonia Border in Feni on Sunday afternoon.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has lodged an official protest over the incident to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).
BGB-4 Feni battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media at around 1:00 am Monday.
Witnesses say some 50-60 Indian citizens staged demonstrations from afternoon to evening on the other side of the border. They chanted slogans glorifying the ISKCON and demeaning the interim government of Bangladesh. They also chanted slogans demanding the cancellation of export of electricity and other goods from India to Bangladesh.
At one point, they entered the no man’s land and pointed the mike towards the Bangladesh territories. Later, BSF members showed up at the spot and diffused the crowd.
Bilonia resident MA Hasan said derogatory slogans against interim government chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus are not acceptable at all. The government should take prompt actions regarding this.
Staging such demonstrations against the zero line along the border is not anything normal. The BGB should take action quickly.
BGB Mazumdarhat BOP company commander Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said, "The BGB has lodged an official objection over this to the BSF. A BSF commander was summoned. They assured us to put on full effort to avoid such incidents in future."