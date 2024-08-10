Law advisor urges people to protect the lower courts

Advisor to the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs Asif Nazrul has urged people to refrain from doing any damage to the lower courts.

Citing various reports of besieging lower courts in different districts, he said the students and people didn’t have any demand regarding the lower courts, no matter if someone said something in this regard mistakenly or not.

Asif Nazrul said this in a video message from his verified Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

He said in the post, “I am assuring you that the students demanded the resignation of the chief justice at the Supreme Court (SC) and a few other justices. They have no programme or demand regarding the lower courts.”