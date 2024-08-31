CID opens investigation against S Alam, associates for 'laundering' Tk 1130b

An investigation has been launched against S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam (S Alam) and his associates into the allegation of laundering Tk 1130 billion abroad.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has started the investigation.

The CID disclosed this in a press release sent to the media outlets on Saturday.

The press release said that there are allegations of organised crimes, frauds, scams and running Hundi activities against S Alam Group owner S Alam and his associates.

The Financial Crimes Unit of the CID has launched the probe on suspicion of S Alam and his associates being involved with laundering Tk 1130 billion abroad.