Payra power plant to resume production as coal arrives

According to BCPC sources, the first vessel carrying 40,000 tonnes of coal arrived today, Friday. The second vessel will arrive in three or four days.

Payra power plant went into production three years ago. This has been the first time since then that the power plant halted production completely. This led to increased load-shedding.

Earlier, the Rampal power plant in Bagerhat was closed down twice as coal could not be purchased due to the dollar crisis. The plant, however, has now resumed production.