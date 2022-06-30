Labour migration increases, remittance decreases

Although the labour migration to different countries has increased, inward remittance in the country has decreased in the recent times, according to the government statistics.

With the impact of coronavirus subsiding, the overseas employment market has been revived in full swing. Along with previous workers, new migrant workers have also joined this overseas job market.

This would normally mean an increase in remittance too, but remittances have actually decreased compared to the previous year.

The reason behind this is that sending money legally, through official channels, is costlier than through informal or illegal channels like 'hundi', where the recipients get 5 or 6 taka more per dollar. That is why many people are opting for 'hundi'.

In the 2020-21 fiscal, the country saw a remittance of USD 24.77 billion (USD 2,477 crore). In the current 2021-22 fiscal, remittances may fall by around USD 4 billion (USD 400 crore). Even with increased government incentives, remittances are not increasing. This had led to a dollar crisis in the country.

The official dollar rate has increased from Tk 86 to Tk 93.45. This has pushed up prices of imported goods.