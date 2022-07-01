Latifur Rahman's second death anniversary today

Latifur Rahman also has significant contribution to establishing media based on independent editorial policy in Bangladesh. He is the founder of the highest circulated Bangla and English newspapers of the country, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
Latifur Rahman was born in 1945. He began his studies at St Francis School in Dhaka and, in 1956, went on to study at St Edmond's in Shillong. He later passed his Senior Cambridge from St Xavier's College in Kolkata.
Returning in Dhaka, in 1966 Latifur Rahman joined his family jute mills in Chandpur, W Rahman Jute Mills Ltd, as an executive. Then in 1972 he took up the tea export business, setting up the Tea Holdings Limited.
He founded the Transcom Group in 1987. This group has several companies in a variety of business sectors including pharmaceuticals, electronics, media, beverage, tea and other consumer goods. In 2017, Transcom Beverages Limited received the Pepsico 'Global Bottler of the Year 2016' award.
For five consecutive years (2016-2020), Latifur Rahman received the highest taxpayer award in the National Board of Revenue's senior citizens category.
He had been the president of MCCI. He also held several responsible positions in FBCCI and ICC Bangladesh and as well as in several other business organisations.