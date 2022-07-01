Latifur Rahman's second death anniversary today

Today is the second death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, founder chairman of the country's top business enterprise, Transcom Group. He passed away on 1 July 2020 at his home in the village Cheora of Chauddagram, Cumilla.

Latifur Rahman won great repute at home and abroad for his ethical business practices. On 7 May 2012 he received the Oslo Business of Peace Award from the Norway-based Business for Peace Foundation, Oslo. He was awarded for his social responsibility and ethical values in business. He won many more national and international awards for his integrity and achievements as a businessman.