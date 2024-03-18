Cox's Bazar has no tourists despite discounts and deals

It was the same at the Sugandha, Seagull and Laboni points. Over there, around a hundred or so people were reclining on the beach chairs along the three kilometre stretch of beach. They were enjoying the view of the sea in front of them, but were not moving around much because of the heat.

Supervisor of the private lifeguard service, Sea-Safe Life Guard, Sifat Saifullah, said that the beach had thronged with thousands and thousands of tourists just seven or eight days ago. Now around 100,000 gather at the Sugandha Point at the most. Not more than two or three thousand are seen swimming in the sea. With no tourists, the beach centered tourism business has slumped.

Though there are no tourists, the over hundred hotels and guesthouses haven't shut down for the season, said Cox's Bazar Hotel Guesthouse Owners Association president Abul Kashem Sikdar. He said that all the hotels are restaurants are undergoing maintenance and repairs. Around 60 per cent of the staff have been paid their salaries and Eid bonus in advance and given a compulsory one month's leave. There are around 4000 to 5000 guests in the hotels and guesthouses now.