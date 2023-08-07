Govt must ensure Cyber Security Act doesn’t rehash repressive features of DSA: Amnesty

Amnesty International has welcomed the decision of Bangladesh government to repeal the Digital Security Act (DSA). The UK-based rights organisation also said the ruling party and its affiliates weaponised the law to stifle dissent and thwart freedom of expression online.
The government at a cabinet meeting on Monday took a decision to bring major changes in the Digital Security Act and replace it with Cyber Security Act.
Following the decision, Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office reacted in a tweet about this.
The tweet also said, “The government must ensure that the Cyber Security Act it plans replace DSA with does not rehash the same repressive features of the DSA.”
“The government must also ensure that all stakeholders have sufficient opportunity to scrutinise and make recommendations on the proposed new law before it is enacted, and that its provisions fully comply with international human rights law,” it added.
The Amnesty International also urged “the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately and unconditionally release and drop all charges against all those charged under the DSA solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression”.