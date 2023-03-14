48pc of hospitals designated for treating malnutrition remain inactive

The physicians and nurses need special training to treat children with acute malnutrition. Therefore, the government has trained up some 419 physicians and 916 nurses and sent them to different hospitals. However, during the survey, 61 per cent of these trained physicians and nurses were not at the those hospitals.

Equipment for measuring height and weight is essential for treating malnourished children. The government also had provided such equipment to different hospitals. However, there was no such equipment in 44 per cent of the hospitals during the survey. Due to these reasons, the improvement in nutrition is not as expected.

Piyali Mustaphi, chief of nutrition section of the UNICEF in Dhaka, said, “Bangladesh has seen huge success in eradicating malnutrition. Now the country is in the final stage of its journey in this regard. There are several small areas and sectors where the level of malnutrition is still very high. Work should be done in these areas with utmost importance.”