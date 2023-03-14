48pc of hospitals designated for treating malnutrition remain inactive

There are medical centres for treating these children in the upazila and district level hospitals as well as in medical college hospitals and health training centres. There are 487 such medical centres across the country. The survey was conducted on 436 of them.
The survey data
Before presenting the data of the survey, ATM Reza Uddin, deputy programme manager of the national programme on malnutrition, highlighted mismanagements at several centres.
He brought out several pictures which showed the special food and medication (F-75 and F-100) allocated for malnourished children being wasted without any use.
While presenting the survey data, he said, “It has been seen at several centres that despite having F-75 and F-100 in the warehouse, the hospital staff are not giving it to the children. In many cases, the physicians do not even know about the stock of F-75 and F-100 at the hospitals.
The physicians and nurses need special training to treat children with acute malnutrition. Therefore, the government has trained up some 419 physicians and 916 nurses and sent them to different hospitals. However, during the survey, 61 per cent of these trained physicians and nurses were not at the those hospitals.
Equipment for measuring height and weight is essential for treating malnourished children. The government also had provided such equipment to different hospitals. However, there was no such equipment in 44 per cent of the hospitals during the survey. Due to these reasons, the improvement in nutrition is not as expected.
Piyali Mustaphi, chief of nutrition section of the UNICEF in Dhaka, said, “Bangladesh has seen huge success in eradicating malnutrition. Now the country is in the final stage of its journey in this regard. There are several small areas and sectors where the level of malnutrition is still very high. Work should be done in these areas with utmost importance.”
The nutrition situation
Md Moniruzzaman, programme manager of the National Nutrition Programme, said, “Nutrition level of a little more than 4.3 million children was measured last year. Of them, some 23,399 suffered from acute malnutrition. However, only 12,083 of those children received treatment."
It means that around 1000 children are admitted to hospitals with malnutrition every month on average. That is only 16 children from each district get the chance to get admitted to hospital for malnutrition.
The survey further shows that the Sylhet division is lagging far behind in terms of nutrition. The number of children suffering from malnutrition is high in this division as compared to other divisions.
However, Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), could not accept the fact that the rate of malnutrition is higher in Sylhet.
He said, “I can’t understand how the rate of malnutrition can be higher in Sylhet. There must be some miscalculation.”