Withdraw DSA cases against Prothom Alo editor, other journos: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council has demanded withdrawal of all cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against all journalists, including Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman and its staff correspondent Samsuzzaman.

In a press release on Thursday evening, the organisation of newspaper editors expressed concern over the case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and imprisonment of its reporter Samsuzzaman, saying that the newsmen are continuously being harassed and abused in the course of enforcement of the DSA.