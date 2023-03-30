Withdraw DSA cases against Prothom Alo editor, other journos: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council has demanded withdrawal of all cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against all journalists, including Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman and its staff correspondent Samsuzzaman.
In a press release on Thursday evening, the organisation of newspaper editors expressed concern over the case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and imprisonment of its reporter Samsuzzaman, saying that the newsmen are continuously being harassed and abused in the course of enforcement of the DSA.
“The council, in a statement yesterday (Wednesday), had called for revocation of all DSA cases against the journalists, but it is unfortunately witnessed that Samsuzzaman has been sent to jail after denying the petition for his bail” read the release.
Meanwhile, Mahbubul Alam Bablu, special correspondent of Daily Jugantor, has been sued under the DSA in Chattogram.
“The Editors' Council believes that back-to-back DSA cases against journalists are a serious blow to the newspaper industry as well as the freedom of expression,” they asserted.
Referring to the previous assurances of the government, the council said the law minister had assured of necessary amendments to the rules to ward off misuse of the act and made a commitment to refrain from its arbitrary application on the journalists.
Despite his assurance, the Editors' Council, with grave concern, noticed the rising cases against the journalists under the act. It considers the developments as an obvious example of threat to the freedom of press.
The council reiterated its strong demand for the immediate withdrawal of all DSA cases against journalists, including Matiur Rahman, Samsuzzaman and Mahbubul Alam.