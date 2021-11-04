Life of a rare entrepreneur on web

Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman is a symbol of ethical business in the business arena of Bangladesh. Everyone recalls Latifur Rahman a man of principles and an entrepreneur of ethics. The website (www.latifurrahman.com) is an archive about the life, achievements and recognitions of this entrepreneur extraordinaire, replete in articles, photos and videos. The bi-lingual--Bangla and English -- website was launched on 28 August, the birthday of Latifur Rahman.

Latifur Rahman passed away at his village home Cheora in Cumilla on 1 July 2020, exactly four years after the Holy Artisan tragedy. What a miracle, on this very day in 2016, his dear grandson Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain had been killed in a brutal militant attack on the Holy Artisan Bakery in Gulshan.

1 July 2021 was the first death anniversary of Latifur Rahman and the fifth death anniversary of Faraaz. At the behest of managing editor Sajjad Sharif in mid-June, I held a meeting with feature editor Shumana Sharmin and QM Ashfaq Ali. Sajjad Bhai said special respect would be offered on behalf of Prothom Alo to Latifur Rahman on his first death anniversary. A web page about him would be launched at prothomalo.com. His life, pictures, videos and articles about him and his values and his various initiatives and successes would appear on the site.