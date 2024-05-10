Writ seeks probe into media allegations on ex-land minister’s assets abroad

A writ has been filed with the High Court seeking an investigation into the allegations raised at media reports about overseas assets of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

The writ sought the Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation into two reports that claimed Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has assets worth 200 million pounds in the United Kingdom.

Supreme Court lawyer Md. Salah Uddin Regan filed the writ.