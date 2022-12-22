Both sides call for implementation of agreements signed between two countries

They exchanged views on global issues and issues of regional cooperation as well. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation and partnership bilaterally and in various regional and multinational forums on matters of core concern.
A roadmap for future cooperation agenda was also agreed on, including the convening of the next joint commission meeting in Tehran.
Both sides committed to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the days to come.
Discussions were also held on the third meeting of the foreign office consultation proposed to be held in Tehran at a mutually convenient date.
Senior officials of the ministry of foreign affairs and various Ministries of the government of Bangladesh were part of Bangladesh delegation.
The Iranian delegation comprised the officials from the ministry of foreign affairs of Iran and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka.
Following the Consultations, the Iranian first deputy foreign minister paid courtesy called on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.
Terming the relations between Bangladesh and Iran as historic, the foreign minister expressed that there are enormous potentials to deepen this bilateral cooperation further.
He stated the desire to enhance the bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and expand the cooperation for human resource development, people-to-people ties, food security, energy security, connectivity, Blue Economy and climate cooperation.
First Deputy Minister (Political Affairs) of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani also paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam this afternoon at the Foreign Ministry and discussed issues of common interest.
He also called on the chairman of the parliamentary committee on ministry of foreign affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan on Wednesday.