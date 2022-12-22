Both sides call for implementation of agreements signed between two countries

The 2nd foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Dhaka on Thursday.

Foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen and first deputy minister (political affairs) of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani led their respective delegations to the consultations.

The consultations reviewed the status of the bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed ways to enhance further cooperation and partnership in the field of commerce and trade, investment in the economic zones, human resource development, people-to-people ties, food security, energy, connectivity, Blue Economy, climate change cooperation and so forth.

The two sides underscored the importance of the exchange of high-level visits and timely implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Bangladesh side requested a deeper engagement of Iran to facilitate sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their country of origin.