11,000 people travel to India through Benapole in three days

The overflow of India-bound tourists at Jashore’s Benapole land port is on the rise. During the three-day Eid holiday, more than 11,000 people have gone to India through the Benapole port.

Most of them have gone as tourist to spend the Eid holidays. In addition, many have gone for medical treatment.

Benapole immigration office is struggling to handle the pressure of tourists. People are facing extreme level of hassle due to the extra pressure of passport-holders.