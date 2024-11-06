Momen Foundation building constructed on donated land with govt fund

All lands around were parts of hillocks. The lands were listed as hillocks in the government records for decades, in fact, the lands were categorised as hillocks even during the last land survey. However, the categories were changed after a 20-decimal land near the hillocks was donated in the name of Selina Momen, wife of former foreign minister of the Awami League government, AK Abdul Momen.

The 786 decimals of land, which was under the category of “hillock” for 60 years, changed to the categories of “homestead” and “house” within 27 days.

The incident occurred in August 2021.

There are allegations that the land category was changed hastily, defying the law. As the move stirred controversies, the categories of those lands were changed to the category of “hillock” defying the law again two years later. However, several hillocks on that land were already cut by then.

Sylhet district unit of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League general secretary Helen Ahmed donated the land under the Barashala mouza. She is known to be very close to Selina Momen.