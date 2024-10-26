Disciplinary violation
59 SI cadets served show cause notice at Sarda police academy
As many as 59 sub-inspector (SI) cadets, who received final recommendations for appointment and were undergoing training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda of Charghat in Rajshahi, have been served with show cause for disciplinary violation.
Two show-cause letters, signed by Superintendent of Police (administration and logistics) Tarek Bin Rashid on behalf of the principal of the police academy, were issued separately for 10 cadets on Monday and 49 cadets on Thursday on allegation of ‘creating indiscipline by siting in disorganised manner at the training class.’
Several SI cadets receiving the notice confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. Fear grips these cadets now over losing their jobs.
The show cause notices followed the release of 252 SI cadets from the police academy on allegations of violating discipline on Monday.
Police academy principal and additional inspector general of police (IGP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan could not be reached for comment after repeated calls over mobile phones on Friday.
At around 6:15 pm, the police official called back on WhatsApp and said, “Show cause notices are served for various reasons and this is a routine issue.”
The notice issued on Thursday said, “You have been on the year-long foundation training in the 40th cadet SI batch at the Bangladesh Police Academy since 5 November last year. There was a class of the trainee SI cadets on ‘various important sections of laws’ at the Chemni Memorial Hall from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm on 21 October. Police inspectors (unarmed) Md Rezaul Karim, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Sirajul Islam and Sheikh Shahin were present as the trainers. When they went to the classroom they saw you were sitting haphazardly and creating a fuss while taking your seats instead of sitting in a disciplined manner. Rezaul Karim and other inspectors instructed you repeatedly to take a seat in a disciplined manner but you paid no heed to them and continued to create a fuss. You did not pay attention to the lessons during the class and were doing side talk.”
The notice further said, “As your indisciplinary behaviour during the class goes against the code of conduct of the Bangladesh Police Academy, Md Rezaul Karim filed a written report to the principal of the Bangladesh Police Academy to take necessary actions. So, you have been ordered to make a written explanation on why you should not be released from the ongoing foundation training for such activities as the Police Regulation of Bengal 1943 within the next days since receiving the notice.”
Prior to this, 10 cadets were also served with similar notices. In which, allegations were made for creating a fuss over taking seats during an evening class at the gymnasium on 16 October.
SP (administration and logistics) Tarek Bin Rashid neither received mobile calls nor replied to SMS and WhatsApp texts from comment.
Regarding the matter, the additional inspector general of police (media and public relations) Enamul Haque Sagor said, “252 cadets have been released, but I am not aware of the show cause notice, which is issued by the police academy. I do not know how many of them have been served it either.”
Several sub-inspectors who got the show cause notice said they have been receiving the training sincerely and with responsibility for long and they were served show cause notice this long. Now, show cause notice is being served by orchestrating events one after another following the fall of the government. They fear all of them will be released gradually.
Wishing anonymity, an SI cadet told Prothom Alo no indiscipline happened in the class and a new drama has been staged. He was never been involved in politics, but it is true his family votes for the Awami League and they are not active in politics either.
Another cadet said, “It is right that what is being done against us is random. If there is a problem in the recruitment process, an investigation should be open. There was no recommendation for me. I did not lobby either. I got this job on my own capacity. So, why harass me?” he added.
Another cadet said their entire batch was served show notice this month. They will have to carry the blame. If he was released from here he would get a job nowhere as everything will be withheld in verification.