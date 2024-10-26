59 SI cadets served show cause notice at Sarda police academy

As many as 59 sub-inspector (SI) cadets, who received final recommendations for appointment and were undergoing training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda of Charghat in Rajshahi, have been served with show cause for disciplinary violation.

Two show-cause letters, signed by Superintendent of Police (administration and logistics) Tarek Bin Rashid on behalf of the principal of the police academy, were issued separately for 10 cadets on Monday and 49 cadets on Thursday on allegation of ‘creating indiscipline by siting in disorganised manner at the training class.’

Several SI cadets receiving the notice confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. Fear grips these cadets now over losing their jobs.