BSF gunfire kills youth at Darshana border, family claims
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has shot to death a Bangladeshi along the Darshana border in Chuadanga, according to his family.
Ibrahim Babu, 30, was allegedly shot and killed by BSF members on Wednesday afternoon inside Indian territory, near the 79th main pillar of the Bangladesh–India border under Darshana thana.
Ibrahim Babu’s father, Md Nur Islam, said his son went to the border area to cut grass on Wednesday noon. While doing so, he accidentally crossed into Indian territory, where BSF personnel allegedly fired two consecutive shots at him, killing him on the spot.
Lt. Col. Md Nazmul Hasan, commanding officer of the 6th Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion, confirmed the incident of BSF gunfire at the border.
He said that following reports of the firing at the Jhajhadanga border, they immediately contacted the commandant of India’s 32 BSF Battalion. The BSF claimed that several gold smugglers had crossed about 200 metres into Indian territory, prompting them to open fire. One person was reportedly shot while others fled. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.
However, the BSF has not confirmed whether the injured person has died, BGB’s Nazmul Hasan added.
Several local sources said, Ibrahim Babu, from Jhajhadanga village in Parkrishnapur-Modna Union under Darshana thana, had gone with four-five others to cut grass near the border’s Galar field around noon.
They further said shortly after, residents in the area heard two consecutive gunshots. Those who had gone with Ibrahim returned and informed his father that BSF personnel had shot his son and taken his body.
Darshana police station officer-in-charge Md Shahid Titumir told Prothom Alo that many locals heard about the gunfire at the border. Since Ibrahim did not return home afterward, his parents believe he was killed. However, no witness has yet confirmed seeing the body.