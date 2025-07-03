BSF gunfire kills youth at Darshana border, family claims

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has shot to death a Bangladeshi along the Darshana border in Chuadanga, according to his family.

Ibrahim Babu, 30, was allegedly shot and killed by BSF members on Wednesday afternoon inside Indian territory, near the 79th main pillar of the Bangladesh–India border under Darshana thana.

Ibrahim Babu’s father, Md Nur Islam, said his son went to the border area to cut grass on Wednesday noon. While doing so, he accidentally crossed into Indian territory, where BSF personnel allegedly fired two consecutive shots at him, killing him on the spot.