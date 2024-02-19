Chittagong University: No steps taken against identified armed persons

Leader-activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are seen brandishing weapons whenever there is an internal clash in Chittagong University (CU).

At least 13 BCL men brandishing weapons during three incidents of clashes in the last eight months were identified. But no action was taken against these BCL men.

During incidents of clashes among three factions of BCL on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at least 80 members of the organisation were spotted with sharp weapons. At least 44 people including three policemen were injured during the clashes. The BCL factions clashed again at around 9:30pm on Sunday over the hacking of an activist.