Chittagong University: No steps taken against identified armed persons
Leader-activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are seen brandishing weapons whenever there is an internal clash in Chittagong University (CU).
At least 13 BCL men brandishing weapons during three incidents of clashes in the last eight months were identified. But no action was taken against these BCL men.
During incidents of clashes among three factions of BCL on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at least 80 members of the organisation were spotted with sharp weapons. At least 44 people including three policemen were injured during the clashes. The BCL factions clashed again at around 9:30pm on Sunday over the hacking of an activist.
The names and identities of the 13 leaders and activists, who were seen with machetes during the conflict, have been published in the news. Four among them were leaders of the defunct committee of the BCL Chhatra League. They are : Khaled Masud, Sultan Mahbub, Rubel Mia and Arafat Raihan. Others who were seen with weapons are Naeem Arafat, Sabbir Hossain, Mohammaduzzaman Omar, Mohammad Sofol, Mohammad Shamim, Imon Ahmed, Mehdi Hasan, Mohammad Hossain and Ahmed Anik. They are activists of various factions of BCL.
Asked why no action was taken against the armed persons, the university's proctor Nurul Azim Sikder told Prothom Alo, “We didn’t receive the investigation report over the two previous incidents. On the latest incident, we have discussed with law enforcers regarding the report published in Prothom Alo. The probe body has been asked to look into the matter. Action would certainly be taken this time.”
Incidents of BCL’s internal clash have become commonplace. At least 165 incidents of clash took place on the campus over the last five years. These clashes erupt over trifling matters. Over 400 leaders-activists were injured in these clashes and various buildings including the rooms of residential halls of the university were vandalized. However, the authorities have not filed a case on these incidents so far.
The first of the three incidents in the last eight months in which sharp weapons were seen took place on 1 June last year. Three people were identified at that time. The next incident happened on 22 September where three people were identified. Eight people have been identified in the latest clashes between Wednesday and Friday.
Chattogram’s additional superintendent of police (district special branch) Abu Taib Mohammad Arif Hossain told Prothom Alo that raids are being conducted in various residential halls of the university, adjacent areas and other places to nab the identified armed men.
The Chittagong University suspended 31 leaders-activists of BCL for various terms in the last three years over the incidents of clash. However, no suspension order was implemented
The Chittagong University suspended 31 leaders-activists of BCL for various terms in the last three years over the incidents of clash. However, no suspension order was implemented. The suspended leaders continued to live in residential halls, appeared in examinations and even received certificates. Suspension orders of 23 of them were cancelled on ‘humanitarian ground’. Suspension orders of two BCL leaders named Khaled Masud and Arafat Raihan, who were seen with weapons, were also withdrawn.
We cannot take any decision suddenly. We have to take action through the bodies we haveShireen Akhter, Vice Chancellor, Chittagong University
The university authorities held a press conference yesterday over the incidents of recent violence. The university’s vice chancellor Shireen Akhter said, “We cannot take any decision suddenly. We have to take action through the bodies we have.”
CU’s social science faculty’s dean Siraj Ud Doulah thinks such incidents recur as no effective steps were taken against the armed persons.
These incidents won’t happen again and again if the university authorities would have taken effective measures, he added.