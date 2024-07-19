2 students shot dead in clash with police in Narsingdi on Thursday 

Two students was shot dead in the clash between police and students protesting with the demand of quota reform in Narsingdi on Thursday. They were identified as Tahmid Tamim, 15 and Md Emon Mia, 22.

Deceased Tahmid Tamim was a student ninth grader at Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes in Narsingdi. And, Md Emon Mia from Kararchar area in Putiya Unuion of Shibpur upazila was a student of Government Shahid Asad College in Shibpur.

Confirming the news of Tahmid Tamim’s death, superintendent of 100-bed Narsingdi District Hospital ANM Mizanur Rahman said that Tahmid had been brought dead to the hospital around 4:30 pm in the afternoon.