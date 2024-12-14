Man died of breathing complications, not bullet wounds

A murder case was registered with the Kishoreganj Sadar model police station on 29 November against 768 people including the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The case statement contains three separate incidents and the second incident detailed that leaders and activists of the fascist Awami League government launched a combing operation and fired shots indiscriminately on the peaceful procession of the students in the Gourango Bazar intersection area. At that time, Dulal Robidas, a cobbler, sustained severe bullet injuries on his chest, and then 22-23 of the accused beat him ruthlessly with iron rods to make sure he was dead. Several people rescued Dulal Robidas and he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the Kishoreiganj 250-bed Hospital.

In fact, no individual named Dulal Robidas died on that day. That certain person did not go to the market on that day either. Regarding this, Kanchan Robidas, younger brother of Dulal Robidas, told Prothom Alo his brother was not in the Gourango Bazar intersection area on the day of the incident and he had been suffering from breathing complications for a long. So, he stayed at home during the most of days during the movement and he died from breathing complications at home on 19 July. Kanchan Robidas said, “We are now hearing that our elder brother died in firing during the movement. A lawsuit has also been filed, but our family knew nothing. However, many of the accused came and asked about it, and we are now worried.”

Rafiul Islam, 25, son of Jasim Uddin from Monipurghat area of the district, filed the lawsuit. It has been learned he named 168 people in the case. Rafiul Islam claimed to Prothom Alo, “I did not file the case alone. We, 4-5 people, did it after consulting among us, but I gave the names of 130 people. I do not understand how the names of the remaining 38 people were included. I also made a count and found 19 innocent people including BNP people also came up. Now, many people are using my name to intimidate the accused, as well as taking money from them. Yet, I know nothing of it. Now, I am in trouble. I do not understand what will I do now?”