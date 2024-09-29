Clash in CHT after hill students’ demo

The violence and deaths that rocked hill district Khagrachhari last week took place after hill students held demonstrations to press home their demands. Many locals think the violence did not emanate from the killing of a Bangali youth named Mamun over theft of a motorcycle.

Hill students had launched a movement to press home their 8-point demand after political changeover on 5 August. Many think that any third party might be behind creating unrest to suppress the movement.

Mamun was killed in a mob lynching in Khagrachhari town on 18 September. The following day, Bangalis brought out a rally in Dighinala upazila, 20-kilometer away from the district town, protesting the death of Mamun that led to a clash between Bangalis and ethnic minorities. A person named Dhananjay Chakma got killed, and business establishments of the ethnic minorities were torched. On that night, two persons named Rubel Tripura and Junan Chakma were shot dead at Swanirbar area in the town. The violence spilled over the adjacent district, Rangamati, on 20 September, where a college student named Anik Chakma was beaten dead.