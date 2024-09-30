23,000 families waterlogged in four northern districts 

The water level in Teesta river increased from all the incessant heavy pouring and onrush of upstream waters flooding extensive areas on the banks of the river. With this more than 23,000 families in four northern districts- Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Rangpur have been left waterlogged. Meanwhile, the water level in Teesta river went overboard the danger line on several points during Saturday and Sunday.

According to sources of the Water Development Board (WDB), the water level crossed the danger line at Dalia point of Teesta barrage located in Hatibandha of Lalmonirhat on Sunday. The water was flowing 2 centimetres above the danger line around 6:00 am in the morning. However, the water level started going lower than the danger line later in the afternoon. Around 6:00 pm in the evening on Sunday, the water was flowing 20 centimetres below the danger line.