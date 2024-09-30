23,000 families waterlogged in four northern districts
The water level in Teesta river increased from all the incessant heavy pouring and onrush of upstream waters flooding extensive areas on the banks of the river. With this more than 23,000 families in four northern districts- Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Rangpur have been left waterlogged. Meanwhile, the water level in Teesta river went overboard the danger line on several points during Saturday and Sunday.
According to sources of the Water Development Board (WDB), the water level crossed the danger line at Dalia point of Teesta barrage located in Hatibandha of Lalmonirhat on Sunday. The water was flowing 2 centimetres above the danger line around 6:00 am in the morning. However, the water level started going lower than the danger line later in the afternoon. Around 6:00 pm in the evening on Sunday, the water was flowing 20 centimetres below the danger line.
The relief wing of the deputy commissioner’s office in Lalmonirhat stated that at least 17,350 families have been left waterlogged in four out of five upazilas of the district from the increase of water level in Teesta river. Out of them, 7,500 families have been left waterlogged in Sadar upazila, 5,650 families in Aditmari, 3,000 families in Kaliganj upazila and 1,200 families in Kaliganj upazila of the district.
Mokhlesar Rahman, 45, a resident of Mahishakhocha area in Aditmari upazila said, “My house has been waterlogged on all sides as the water from Teesta reached up to my yard. Along with my family, I have taken shelter on the highway. And, there’s no work. I’m in huge trouble.”
Deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat, HM Rakib Haider told Prothom Alo on Sunday that alongside the Water Development Board, the district and the upazila administrations are also monitoring the overall flood situation. Already, Tk 1.3 million (Tk 13 lakh) and 90 metric tonnes of rice have been allocated as relief assistance for the distressed families.
Meanwhile, more than 5,000 families in 15 villages standing on the banks of Teesta river in Dimla upazila of Nilphamari have also been left waterlogged from the increase of water level in the river. Chairman of East Chatnai union parishad (UP) Abdul Latif Khan told Prothom Alo, “The houses of about 1,200 families in East Chatnai and Jharshingherswar mouza have been inundated with flood water. And people are in panic as the water level keeps rising.”
Executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Nilphamari, Md Atikur Rahman said, “The water level in Teesta crossed the danger mark early on Sunday. The water level dropped below the danger line again on Sunday afternoon. To manage the situation, all the sluice gates of Teesta barrage have been left open.”
Meanwhile, the increase of water in Teesta river has also left more than 1,000 families waterlogged on the banks of the river in Kurigram district. Except for Teesta, the water level of other major rivers in the district is also on the rise. According to the information provided by WDB, despite flowing below the danger line till Sunday evening the water in Dharla, Gangadhar, Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra rivers also continue going upwards.
The water of Dharla river was flowing 62 centimetres below the danger line at Taluk Shimulbari point, Dudhkumar 44 centimeters below at Pateshwari point and Brahmaputra river was flowing 2.47 centimetres below at Chilmari point around 6:00 pm on Sunday.
The water level of Teesta river has gone up inundating low-lying areas including chars in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur. And, 500 families have been left waterlogged in the upazila adjacent to the river bank. According to WDB sources, the water in Teesta river crossed the danger line at Kaunia point early on Sunday. The river was flowing 31 centimetres above the danger line at this point around 6:00 pm on Sunday evening.
Flood forecasting and warning centre in Rangpur stated on Sunday that although there had been only two millimetres of rain during the previous 24 hours, the water level in Teesta keeps rising. In this context, people living on the banks of the river in Kaunia as well as in Peergachha and Gangachhara upazilas have been advised to be on alert.
Supervising engineer at the Water Development Board in Rangpur, Ahsan Habib told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “The water will recede. The water level in Teesta might drop and flow below the danger line within the next 24 hours.”