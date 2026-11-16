BGB patrols Gopalganj with armoured vehicles and body-worn cameras
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police have been patrolling Gopalganj since Monday morning to keep the law and order normal.
Police officers are stationed at various key intersections and in front of important establishments across the town.
No processions by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, have been seen till noon.
In a statement sent from its headquarters, the BGB said 10 platoons have been deployed in key areas of Gopalganj district to maintain normal law and order and ensure public safety.
The necessary number of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) has also been deployed to deal with any untoward situation and to control riots.
The BGB said body-worn cameras have been attached to the largest possible number of deployed personnel to enable direct monitoring and coordination of their activities in the field. Live footage of operations on the ground is also being collected and monitored using drones and other technologies.
Following Sunday's violence, arson and vandalism, the overall law and order situation in Gopalganj returned to normal today, Monday. Government and private offices, courts and business establishments in the district reopened.
The BGB headquarters’ monitoring cell is closely overseeing these activities and the overall security situation so that necessary measures can be taken swiftly in the event of any untoward incident.
The BGB said its personnel have been deployed at key locations across the district under the ‘In Aid to Civil Power’ framework, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs and in accordance with the requirements and advice of the district magistrate.
In coordination with other law enforcement agencies, they are monitoring the overall security situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the public and their property.
Situation under control
Following Sunday's violence, arson and vandalism, the overall law and order situation in Gopalganj returned to normal today, Monday. Government and private offices, courts and business establishments in the district reopened.
Traffic was also moving normally on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway and on the roads within the district town.
At around 10:30 am on Monday, members of law enforcement agencies were seen on duty in various parts of Gopalganj town, including Bankpara intersection, the area around the deputy commissioner's residence, the launch terminal, Jugshikha intersection, Thana Para intersection, the district court, the hospital, Police Lines intersection and Bedgram.
Sunday’s events had disrupted the daily lives of ordinary people. Although businesses in the town reopened today, some fear remains among local traders and transport workers.
Fruit trader Tarikul Islam said, “I bought fruit yesterday but could not sell it. I am always worried about when a protest might break out and when I might have to close my shop.”
Rickshaw puller Enamul Haque said his home was in Kalia upazila of Narail. He had been driving a rickshaw in Gopalganj for seven years.
During yesterday's incident, he did not take his rickshaw out for two to three hours. He later went out in the afternoon. He said he had been driving as usual since this morning and has faced no problems.
No untoward incidents have been reported anywhere so far. The law and order situation in the district remained normal.Md Aminul Islam, OC, Gopalganj Sadar police station
Asked whether the BNP would announce any programme in response to yesterday's violence, Gopalganj district BNP convener Sharif Rafiquzzaman told Prothom Alo that no decision has yet been made. A decision would be taken after discussions with the party's central leaders.
Earlier, between 11:00 am and 1:45 pm on Sunday, leaders and activists of the Awami League staged processions along various roads in Gopalganj town. Many of them were carrying locally made weapons, including oars, sticks, machetes, Chinese axes, spears and lances.
During the processions, a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a police box were vandalised. The leaders and activists of the party also vandalised the plaque bearing the name of July Memorial and Hadi Chattar.
On Sunday evening, the residence of Imdadul Haque Mollah, president of Tungipara municipal BNP unit, was set on fire. Later that evening, miscreants attacked police Sub-Inspector Moslem Ali with sharp weapons in Tungipara, leaving him injured.
Moslem Ali is the complainant in a case filed over the vandalism and arson of a police vehicle in Tungipara. Violence and vandalism took place throughout the day in Gopalganj on 10 November. On that day, leaders and activists of the Awami League set fire to a police vehicle.
In response to the situation, officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations in the district were transferred Sunday night. They are Tungipara police station OC Md Ayub Ali, Kotalipara police station OC Riyad Mahmud and Kashiani police station OC Mahfuzur Rahman. All three have been transferred to Kishoreganj district.
Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman and Police Superintendent Md Habibullah were transferred as well.
Asked about the law and order situation in Gopalganj, Sadar police station OC Md Aminul Islam said no untoward incidents have been reported anywhere so far. The law and order situation in the district remained normal.
No case had been filed in connection with Sunday’s violence by Monday noon. No one has been detained or arrested over the incident either, Gopalganj Sadar police station OC Aminul Islam said.