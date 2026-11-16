BGB patrols Gopalganj with armoured vehicles and body-worn cameras

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police have been patrolling Gopalganj since Monday morning to keep the law and order normal.

Police officers are stationed at various key intersections and in front of important establishments across the town.

No processions by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, have been seen till noon.

In a statement sent from its headquarters, the BGB said 10 platoons have been deployed in key areas of Gopalganj district to maintain normal law and order and ensure public safety.

The necessary number of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) has also been deployed to deal with any untoward situation and to control riots.

The BGB said body-worn cameras have been attached to the largest possible number of deployed personnel to enable direct monitoring and coordination of their activities in the field. Live footage of operations on the ground is also being collected and monitored using drones and other technologies.