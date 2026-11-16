Activities-banned Awami League breaks into locked Tungipara office, holds meeting

Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned in the country, held a meeting at the party office in Tungipara, Gopalganj, after breaking its lock.

The office had remained closed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, during the July mass uprising.

At around 11:00 am on Monday, after two years, leaders and activists of the party marched to the party office in Tungipara. They broke the lock, entered the premises and held a meeting there.