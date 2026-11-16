Activities-banned Awami League breaks into locked Tungipara office, holds meeting
Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned in the country, held a meeting at the party office in Tungipara, Gopalganj, after breaking its lock.
The office had remained closed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, during the July mass uprising.
At around 11:00 am on Monday, after two years, leaders and activists of the party marched to the party office in Tungipara. They broke the lock, entered the premises and held a meeting there.
According to witnesses, more than 100 leaders and activists gathered near the Tungipara Upazila Parishad building at around 11:00 am, led by Sheikh Ifti Zaman, president of the banned Chhatra League's Tungipara Pourashava unit. They then marched to the party office adjacent to the Upazila Parishad premises. After holding a meeting there, they marched again to the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Journalists asked Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Dhaka Range of Police, about the entry of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations, whose activities are banned, into the party office.
At a press briefing on the law and order situation held at around 4:30 pm on Monday in the Launch Ghat area of Gopalganj town, he said, “Law enforcement agencies are active on all matters, including public safety. I believe that in matters that fall outside the law or are unlawful, the police will continue the legal process.”
Earlier, on Sunday night, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations, whose activities are banned, entered the mausoleum complex of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Tight security in Gopalganj town
Earlier, from 11:00 am to 1:45 pm on Sunday, leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned, staged demonstrations along various roads in Gopalganj town.
Many of them were carrying traditional weapons, including oars and boat paddles, bamboo poles, machetes, Chinese axes, spears and lances. During the demonstrations, a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a police box were vandalised. The activists of the banned party also vandalised the plaques at the July Memorial and Hadi Chattar.
Later, on Sunday evening, the residence of Imdadul Haque Mollah, president of Tungipara municipal BNP, was set on fire. Gopalganj district BNP leaders said activists of the banned party were involved in the incident.
Besides, on Sunday evening, police Sub-Inspector Moslem Ali was hacked and injured in Tungipara, Gopalganj. He is the plaintiff in a case filed over the vandalism and arson involving a police vehicle in Tungipara.
On 10 November, incidents of violence and vandalism took place throughout the day in Gopalganj. Activists of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned, set fire to a police vehicle that day.
In the wake of the situation, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police patrols are continuing in Gopalganj to restore normalcy in the law and order situation. Since Monday morning, police personnel have been seen deployed at various important intersections and installations across the town.
In a message sent from BGB headquarters, it was stated that 10 platoons of BGB personnel had been deployed in key areas of Gopalganj district to maintain overall law and order and ensure public safety.