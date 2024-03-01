Local News

Bailey Road fire

BUET student Lamisa’s death leaves her police official father baffled

Staff Correspondent
Faridpur
Photo shows Lamisa Islam, a mechanical engineering student at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), who died after a fire broke out at a multi-storied building on Bailey Road in Dhaka on 29 February 2024.
Collected

It was 12 o’clock on Friday. A red-blue canopy was hung in front of the one-storied house Sawrnalta in the Jhiltuli area of Faridpur town. A freezer van was standing under it with people gathering near the vehicle. Nasirul Islam, additional deputy inspector of police (DIG), was sitting silently near the van while several people were also surrounding him. They all were silent too.

Also Read

Death toll rises to 46, what’s learnt so far

The police official lost his daughter Lamisa in the Bailey Road fire in Dhaka that left at least 46 people dead. Lamisa, a mechanical engineering student at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was the eldest among the two daughters of Nasirul Islam, who is a single father and brought up his two daughters since his wife died of illness in 2018.

Relatives and colleagues gathered at the house of Nasirul Islam, an additional deputy inspector of police (DIG), to console him after the police official lost his daughter in a fire that broke out at a multi-storied building on Bailey Road in Dhaka on 29 February 2024.
Prothom Alo

A freezer van of Dhaka Metropolitan Police brought the body of Lamisa in the Faridpur town around 10:30 am. Relatives, officials of various units of police, as well as politicians were present at the house. The body was kept in the open space of the house.

Also Read

27 bodies identified at Dhaka Medical College Hospital so far

Father Nasirul Islam sat on the road in front of the house with relatives and colleagues. He went absolutely silent. He was talking to nobody and was not crying either. Everyone also became silent.

The body of Lamisa was taken to Chawkbazar Jam-e-Mosque in Faridpur around 12:30 pm, where her namaz-e-janaza was held. Later she was buried at Alipur Graveyard.

Also Read

Who’s the pale doll-like child lying in the morgue?

Alea Begum is from the South Jhiltuli area. She told Prothom Alo, “Those two sisters were very polite. Their father brought them up alone after their mother died in 2018. He dreamt his eldest daughter would study at BUET, and his dream came true. But unfortunately, Allah took that girl.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local News