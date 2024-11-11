RMG workers block Dhaka Mymensingh highway again

Workers of TNZ Apparels had called off their road blockade programme at Maleker Bari area in Gazipur city demanding their arrears after 52 hours in the afternoon today, Monday.

However, they have resumed their road blockade programme again after two hours around 4:00 pm.

Workers of the factory stated that they were assured to be paid their arrears even before. But, they didn’t get the wages at the end. The blockade will be withdrawn exactly when they receive money in their accounts, they said.

Workers of the factory and the industrial police stated that there are six factories of TNZ Apparels in Mogarkhal area of Gazipur. About 3,000 workers are employed in these factories. The workers are not receiving any wages for the last three months.