Flash flood inundates Haor areas in Kishoreganj, ferry services suspended

Flash flood inundated different areas after rise in water level in various rivers of Kishoreganj Haor area due to onrush of water from upstream and continuous monsoon rains.
Parts of various roads and ferry terminals have already been submerged, forcing the Roads and Highways Department to suspend the ferry services on Wednesday adding to passengers’ suffering.
Several lakh people of Austagram, Mithamoin and Itna upazilas use roads for six months in a year for going to the district town.
Due to the ferry suspension, passengers had to use boat and auto-rickshaw from Balikala to Mithamoin and from Leather Ghat to Itna to reach their destinations, said locals.
According to Water Development Board in Kishoreganj, the water level in different rivers in the Haor area has increased significantly in the last 24 hours, but the water level of the rivers has not crossed the danger level yet.
Bayezid Mia of Khairpur-Abdullahpur union of Austagram said, “During the dry season, we can go quickly to the district town. On Wednesday, I came to Mithamoin and found that the ferry was closed; I was forced to go to Kishoreganj town following a different route.”
Momin Ullah, an auto-rickshaw driver of Mithamoin Sadar Union, said, “We will be more affected as the road is submerged. Now there will be fewer people on this route, will earn less , and we will be unemployed.”
Ritesh Barua, executive engineer of Kishoreganj RHD, said all the ferry terminals in Haor areas have been submerged by flood water and many roads in Haor have also been submerged. “There is no arrangement to start the ferry in this situation. Therefore, all ferries have been closed.”