Flash flood inundates Haor areas in Kishoreganj, ferry services suspended

Flash flood inundated different areas after rise in water level in various rivers of Kishoreganj Haor area due to onrush of water from upstream and continuous monsoon rains.

Parts of various roads and ferry terminals have already been submerged, forcing the Roads and Highways Department to suspend the ferry services on Wednesday adding to passengers’ suffering.

Several lakh people of Austagram, Mithamoin and Itna upazilas use roads for six months in a year for going to the district town.