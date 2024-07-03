Third wave of flood devastates Sylhet, over 710,000 people affected

In the latest flooding, 97 unions across 13 upazilas have been submerged, leaving over 700,000 people stranded. Approximately 8,351 residents are currently taking refuge in 189 shelters, according to the Sylhet district administration.

All upazilas in Sylhet have been impacted by the floods, which are attributed to hill torrents and excessive rainfall. The Surma and Kushiyara rivers, among others, are flowing above danger levels at multiple points.

The Water Development Board office in Sylhet reported that at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the Surma River at Kanaighat point was 112 cm above the danger level. At the Sylhet point, the water level was at 10.79 cm, just below the danger threshold of 10.80 cm.