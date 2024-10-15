Five killed as two buses collide in Faridpur
Five people have been killed in a head-on collision between two buses in Faridpur district. Apart from that at least 15 people have been injured.
The accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, near Karimpur Jora bridge in Mallickpur of Faridpur Sadar upazila occurred around 4:00 am today, Tuesday.
The deceased could not be identified immediately. However, the police have stated that all of them are male. Meanwhile, the injured have been rescued and admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College hospital.
Confirming the news, Faridpur Fire Service Station manager Shuvashchandra Baroi said the accident occurred when a Jhenaidah-bound bus coming from Dhaka named Green Express collided head-on with another bus travelling from Satkhira to Amtali.
All the deceased people are aged above 18 years, stated officer-in-charge (OC) of Karimpur Highway Police outpost Mohammad Salauddin Chowdhury. He said that they are trying to identify the deceased persons. The two buses that met with the accident have been taken to the police station.