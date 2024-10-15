Five killed as two buses collide in Faridpur

Five people have been killed in a head-on collision between two buses in Faridpur district. Apart from that at least 15 people have been injured.

The accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, near Karimpur Jora bridge in Mallickpur of Faridpur Sadar upazila occurred around 4:00 am today, Tuesday.

The deceased could not be identified immediately. However, the police have stated that all of them are male. Meanwhile, the injured have been rescued and admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College hospital.